Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will play host to the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon as 38.5-point favorites, according to SIsportsbook.

Georgia is a massive favorite in Vegas despite the fact that they will likely be without a few starters against the Commodores.

Earlier in the week head coach Kirby Smart provided updates on several players who continue to deal with injuries. Jalen Carter is continuing to rehab back from a strained knee that occurred against Missouri according to Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs were without Carter last weekend against Auburn.

Carter wasn't the only starter that was banged up for several weeks for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hasn't played since his first and only receptions against Samford in week 2. The sophomore has been battling back from the ankle sprain and even dressed last week against Missouri and even got some limited playing time against Auburn.

As the Bulldogs continue to try and get healthy before they head into their bye week, who can fans expect to see today against Vanderbilt?

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

