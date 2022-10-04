Skip to main content

Smart Updates Status of Adonai Mitchell

What is the status of Adonai Mitchell ahead of the Auburn game?

Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday evening for the second time this week. With the first practice of the week behind them, the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs turn their attention away from their disappointing performance on the road versus Missouri to the upcoming home game against Auburn. 

Georgia's head coach offered an update on his team's top wide receiver. Smart spoke of Adonai Mitchell, talking about how seeing Mitchell run during the team's condition session is a "promising" sign as the sophomore works back from injury.

You know, I don't know. I feel much better ... I didn't get to see him practice as much today ... It looks very promising from what I saw yesterday in terms of him running"

- Kirby Smart on Adonai Mitchell

The sophomore wide-out suffered a high ankle sprain on the opening snap against Samford weeks back. 

That was the last action Mitchell saw for Georgia this season, after missing games against South Carolina, Kent State, and Missouri. 

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

