Final Injury Report Before Kent State; Who's In, Who's Out

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to kick off their fourth football game of the 2022 season on Saturday against Kent State, they are a relatively healthy football team. They have several starters battling some minor and nagging injuries entering Saturday's contest.

Most notably wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are both battling ankle injuries.

We here at Dawgs Daily have gathered as much information on the subject as we can as we bring you the final weekly injury report for the Bulldogs.

Update:

Jalen Carter is expected to be limited on Saturday. He was close to being 100% last week according to Kirby Smart, and there's no need to push him out there before he's completely ready.

Adonai Mitchell is unlikely to play on Saturday. Neither with sophomore cornerback Nyland Green who is still battling a hamstring. Though freshman offensive tackle Earnest Greene will likely make his debut for the 2022 season as he has been cleared to return from his hamstring injury.

Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

