Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is working out in Cleveland minicamp this week in hops of making the roster for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns opened up rookie camp on Friday afternoon. Joining the rookies were a few tryout players, as well as some undrafted free agents. One of the tryout players is former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm according to reports from SI.com's Browns Digest.

Jake Fromm's first career NFL start with the Giants wasn't a very long one as they decided to bench the former Georgia product after just three-quarters of play in his NFL debut start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Georgia alum started two games, was 27-of-60 passing, and threw three interceptions.

Prior to his time as a backup in New York, Fromm was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, spending his rookie season as the "covid QB" designated to remain isolated from the rest of the team in case of a sudden break out in the quarterback room.

Fromm is in Cleveland for a chance to compete to earn a spot in what is a rather perplexing quarterback room. After just four years of the Baker Mayfield experience, having drafted the former Oklahoma Sooner No. 1 overall, the Cleveland Browns traded for and signed former Houston Texans QB DeShaun Watson.

While the NFL continues to investigate Deshaun Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Baker Mayfield has requested a trade to no avail.

So, assuming this tryout in rookie minicamp goes well for Fromm, he will be signing on for one of the more compelling storylines in all of professional football.

