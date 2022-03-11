Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Ashley Solis filed the first lawsuit against Deshaun Watson in March 2021.

Now, nearly a year later, the Texans quarterback faces extensive legal troubles—22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth, and according to The New York Times, the criminal complaints reflect similar accusations. The lawsuits launched a series of investigations, including within the league, and the civil deposition and grand jury are slated to begin on the same day. Here’s what we know about the status of his lawsuits and as a player.

The quarterback, through written and public statements by his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has denied any wrongdoing, referring to the civil lawsuits as a “money grab.”

A lot has occurred since Watson last took a snap for the Texans. Here is what has happened on and off the field since his last game against the Titans.

Real World Timeline

When Did the Alleged Incidents Occur?

The civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson cite events dating back to March 30, 2020, and as recent as March 5, 2021, with sessions taking place in multiple states and venues.

Tony Buzbee, the plaintiffs’ attorney, also revealed during a press conference on March 19, 2021, that a Texans trainer referred Watson to one of the women he is representing, and Watson’s personal quarterback coach connected him with another one of the women.

Here is a timeline of the incidents alleged, and their locations, in the 23 lawsuits:

