Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Happened Since First Lawsuit Filed
Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org
Ashley Solis filed the first lawsuit against Deshaun Watson in March 2021.
Now, nearly a year later, the Texans quarterback faces extensive legal troubles—22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth, and according to The New York Times, the criminal complaints reflect similar accusations. The lawsuits launched a series of investigations, including within the league, and the civil deposition and grand jury are slated to begin on the same day. Here’s what we know about the status of his lawsuits and as a player.
The quarterback, through written and public statements by his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has denied any wrongdoing, referring to the civil lawsuits as a “money grab.”
A lot has occurred since Watson last took a snap for the Texans. Here is what has happened on and off the field since his last game against the Titans.
Real World Timeline
- January 3, 2021: Texans lose to Tennessee 41–38 in the last game of the season. Houston misses the playoffs with a 4–12 record.
- Jan. 28: It is reported that Deshaun Watson asked to be traded from the Texans.
- March 16: Attorney Tony Buzbee announces a civil lawsuit will be filed against Watson.
- March 16: Watson takes to Twitter, denouncing claim against him.
- March 17: First lawsuit filed to the Harris County District Clerk appears on the website.
- March 17: Two other lawsuits filed against Watson, bringing civil suits against Watson to three.
- March 18: Four other civil lawsuits against Watson are filed to the Harris County District Clerk, bringing the civil suit count up to seven.
- March 18: NFL opens investigation into Watson.
- March 18: Texans release statement on Watson.
- March 19: Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, releases a statement asking for the public to “keep an open mind” until they respond to the lawsuits.
- March 22: Seven more civil lawsuits appear on Harris County District Clerk’s website, bringing the number of lawsuits against Watson up to 14.
- March 23: Two more civil lawsuits are filed, bringing the count up to 16.
- March 29: Three more civil lawsuits are filed against Watson, for 19 total.
- March 29: Sports Illustrated publishes account from a massage therapist—who had not filed a lawsuit—alleging sexual misconduct by Watson during a massage therapy session.
- March 30: Two more suits are filed, stacking the allegations against Watson to 21.
- April 2: Houston PD releases statement that someone filed a criminal complaint against Watson.
- April 5: Another civil suit is filed against Watson, making it 20.
- April 6: Two plaintiffs identify themselves and go public with their lawsuits.
- April 7: Nike suspends its endorsement deal with Watson.
- April 9: Two Harris County judges rule that women suing Watson must identify themselves.
- April 13: Report surfaces that one plaintiff is dropping her suit against Watson “for now.”
- April 14: A 22nd active civil lawsuit is filed against Watson.
- May 21: SI obtains text messages that revealed Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to file a civil lawsuit against Watson, was in contact with Buzbee’s law firm in December 2020.
- July 25: Watson reports to Texans training camp.
- Aug. 28: Rumors circulate that the Dolphins are front runners in Watson trade discussion.
- Oct. 20: Houston Chronicle reports Dolphins-Watson trade is imminent and will occur before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.
- Oct. 26: Roger Goodell addresses Watson’s status, saying league does not have sufficient evidence to place him on exempt list.
- Nov. 2: Trade deadline passes and Watson remains on Texans’ roster. He does not play for the remainder of the season.
- Nov. 4: Settlement talks between Hardin and Buzbee break down.
- Dec. 21: A report surfaces about social media warrants being issued for several of Watson’s platforms as part of criminal investigation.
- Feb. 21: Judge rules Watson can be deposed in nine civil lawsuits.
- March 1: Houston GM Nick Caserio says Texans are taking quarterback’s situation on a “day-to-day” basis.
- March 2: Dolphins shut door on possible Watson trade.
- March 8: It is reported that a grand jury will hear Harris County District Attorney’s case against Watson in court.
- March 8: Watson set to be deposed in proceedings for the civil lawsuits, scheduled for March 11. He is expected to invoke his Fifth Amendment right.
When Did the Alleged Incidents Occur?
The civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson cite events dating back to March 30, 2020, and as recent as March 5, 2021, with sessions taking place in multiple states and venues.
Tony Buzbee, the plaintiffs’ attorney, also revealed during a press conference on March 19, 2021, that a Texans trainer referred Watson to one of the women he is representing, and Watson’s personal quarterback coach connected him with another one of the women.
Here is a timeline of the incidents alleged, and their locations, in the 23 lawsuits:
- March 30, 2020, at the plaintiff’s home in Texas.
- April 19, 2020, at a Houston spa.
- May 28, 2020, at Watson’s home in Houston.
- June 2, 2020, at a Houston spa.
- June 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020, at a hotel and later a spa in Houston.
- July 2020, at the plaintiff’s house in Houston. This plaintiff has since dropped her lawsuit.
- July 2020, in Arizona.
- Four sessions, July 2020–September 2020, in Texas.
- July 15, 2020, at a home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
- Aug. 2, 2020, at a hotel in Houston.
- Aug. 28, 2020, at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa.
- Sept. 2, 2020 and Nov. 17, 2020, at Watson’s house
- Multiple encounters between Sept. 9, 2020, and October 2020, at a Houston spa.
- Sept. 24, 2020, at a rented room in a Houston salon.
- Two sessions, Oct. 19 and around Nov. 2, 2020, at the plaintiff’s office in Houston.
- Oct. 8, 2020, at a Houston spa.
- Oct. 19, 2020, at the plaintiff’s office in Houston.
- Nov. 6 and 10, 2020, at the plaintiff’s mother’s house in Texas.
- Nov. 9, 2020, at the plaintiff’s office in Houston.
- Dec. 28, 2020, at a Houston office building.
- Sometime in 2020.
- Jan. 21, 2021, in Houston.
- March 5, 2021, at a massage therapy business in Sandy Springs, Ga.
