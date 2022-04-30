Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings
The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted.
The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
The Browns could find some value here, potentially finding players that can make the practice squad or earn a spot on the final roster as Green did. They will sign 15 in all and then bring in some try out players who will see if they can earn a free agent contract.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State
Production
132/222 (59.46%) for 1,792 yards, 8.02 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns, 4 interceptions in 2021. Rushed for 360 yards on 77 carries, 4 touchdowns.
Height: 5'9 7/8"
Weight: 164 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.6
Broad Jump: 119"
Vertical Jump: 34.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.35
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.6
Isaiah Weston, WR Northern Iowa
Production
37 reception, 883 yards (32.8%), 5 touchdowns in 2021
Age: 24 (Born October 24th, 1997)
Height: 6'3 1/2"
Weight: 214 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.42
Broad Jump: 135"
Vertical Jump: 40"
3-Cone Drill: 7.27
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4
Bench Press: 20 reps
Travell Harris, WR Washington State
Production
76 reception, 795 yards (23.8%), 5 touchdowns in 2021
Height: 5'7 5/8"
Weight: 182 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.49
Broad Jump: 117"
Vertical Jump: 33.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.26
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.52
Bench Press: 20 reps
Michael Harley Jr., WR Miami (FL)
Production
57 receptions, 543 yards (14%), 5 touchdowns in 2021
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 179 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.46
Broad Jump: 94"
Vertical Jump: 28"
3-Cone Drill: 7.07
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2
Bench Press: 16 reps
Zaire Mitchell, TE Florida Atlantic
Production
9 receptions, 90 yards (3%), 1 touchdown in 2021
Age: 22 (Born August 20th, 1999)
Height: 6'4 7/8"
Weight: 257 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.89
Broad Jump: 125"
Vertical Jump: 35.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.27
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42
Bench Press: 26 reps
Ben Petrula, OT Boston College
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 316 pounds
Read More
40-yard Dash: 5.29
Broad Jump: 108"
Vertical Jump: 31.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.99
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.83
Bench Press: 23 reps
Brock Hoffman, C Virginia Tech
Age: 22 (Born July 2nd, 1999)
Height: 6'3 1/2"
Weight: 302 pounds
40-yard Dash: 5.48
Broad Jump: 94"
Vertical Jump: 28"
3-Cone Drill: 7.75
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4
Bench Press: 20 reps
Glen Logan, DT LSU
Production
4 solo tackles (7.9%). 1.5 tackles for loss (1.5%), 1 sack (2.6%) in 2021
Height: 6'2 3/4"
Weight: 298 pounds
40-yard Dash: 5.0
Broad Jump: 110"
Vertical Jump: 27.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.88
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.75
Bench Press: 20 reps
Silas Kelly, LB Coastal Carolina
Production
40 solo tackles (9.5%) in 2021
Height: 6'3 1/2"
Weight: 229 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.62
Broad Jump: 122"
Vertical Jump: 38.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.46
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.47
Bench Press: 23 reps
Julius "Junior" Faulk, CB Delta State
Production
28 solo tackles (5%), 6 pass deflections (12%), 1 interception (7.6%) in 2021
Height: 6' 1/4
Weight: 210 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.5
Broad Jump: 110"
Vertical Jump: 30.5"
3-Cone Drill: 7.15
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42
Bench Press: 15 reps
D'Anthony Bell, S West Florida
Production
43 solo tackles (8.9%), 5 pass deflections (13.1%), 2 interceptions (22.2%) in 2021
Age: 25 (Born October 17th, 1996)
Height: 6' 5/8"
Weight: 211 pounds
40-yard Dash: 4.5
Broad Jump: 129"
Vertical Jump: 36"
3-Cone Drill: 6.94
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27
Bench Press: 18 reps