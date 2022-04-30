Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted.

The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

The Browns could find some value here, potentially finding players that can make the practice squad or earn a spot on the final roster as Green did. They will sign 15 in all and then bring in some try out players who will see if they can earn a free agent contract.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State

Production

132/222 (59.46%) for 1,792 yards, 8.02 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns, 4 interceptions in 2021. Rushed for 360 yards on 77 carries, 4 touchdowns.

Height: 5'9 7/8"

Weight: 164 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.6

Broad Jump: 119"

Vertical Jump: 34.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.35

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.6

Isaiah Weston, WR Northern Iowa

Production

37 reception, 883 yards (32.8%), 5 touchdowns in 2021

Age: 24 (Born October 24th, 1997)

Height: 6'3 1/2"

Weight: 214 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.42

Broad Jump: 135"

Vertical Jump: 40"

3-Cone Drill: 7.27

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4

Bench Press: 20 reps

Travell Harris, WR Washington State

Production

76 reception, 795 yards (23.8%), 5 touchdowns in 2021

Height: 5'7 5/8"

Weight: 182 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.49

Broad Jump: 117"

Vertical Jump: 33.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.26

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.52

Bench Press: 20 reps

Michael Harley Jr., WR Miami (FL)

Production

57 receptions, 543 yards (14%), 5 touchdowns in 2021

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 179 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.46

Broad Jump: 94"

Vertical Jump: 28"

3-Cone Drill: 7.07

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2

Bench Press: 16 reps

Zaire Mitchell, TE Florida Atlantic

Production

9 receptions, 90 yards (3%), 1 touchdown in 2021

Age: 22 (Born August 20th, 1999)

Height: 6'4 7/8"

Weight: 257 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.89

Broad Jump: 125"

Vertical Jump: 35.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.27

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42

Bench Press: 26 reps

Ben Petrula, OT Boston College

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 316 pounds

40-yard Dash: 5.29

Broad Jump: 108"

Vertical Jump: 31.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.99

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.83

Bench Press: 23 reps

Brock Hoffman, C Virginia Tech

Age: 22 (Born July 2nd, 1999)

Height: 6'3 1/2"

Weight: 302 pounds

40-yard Dash: 5.48

Broad Jump: 94"

Vertical Jump: 28"

3-Cone Drill: 7.75

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4

Bench Press: 20 reps

Glen Logan, DT LSU

Production

4 solo tackles (7.9%). 1.5 tackles for loss (1.5%), 1 sack (2.6%) in 2021

Height: 6'2 3/4"

Weight: 298 pounds

40-yard Dash: 5.0

Broad Jump: 110"

Vertical Jump: 27.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.88

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.75

Bench Press: 20 reps

Silas Kelly, LB Coastal Carolina

Production

40 solo tackles (9.5%) in 2021

Height: 6'3 1/2"

Weight: 229 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.62

Broad Jump: 122"

Vertical Jump: 38.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.46

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.47

Bench Press: 23 reps

Julius "Junior" Faulk, CB Delta State

Production

28 solo tackles (5%), 6 pass deflections (12%), 1 interception (7.6%) in 2021

Height: 6' 1/4

Weight: 210 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.5

Broad Jump: 110"

Vertical Jump: 30.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.15

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42

Bench Press: 15 reps

D'Anthony Bell, S West Florida

Production

43 solo tackles (8.9%), 5 pass deflections (13.1%), 2 interceptions (22.2%) in 2021

Age: 25 (Born October 17th, 1996)

Height: 6' 5/8"

Weight: 211 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.5

Broad Jump: 129"

Vertical Jump: 36"

3-Cone Drill: 6.94

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.27

Bench Press: 18 reps