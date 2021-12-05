BREAKING: Kamari Wilson Final Four, Sets Commitment Date

Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Kamari Wilson Names Final Four, Sets Commitment Date

    SI All American's No. 1 safety in the 2022 recruiting class, Kamari Wilson has announced his Final Four schools and has set a commitment date. 

    On December 15th at 4:00PM live on ESPN, Wilson will decide between LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, and 

    With expectations of Georgia taking five or potentially six defensive backs in this class, they are already more than halfway there. Safeties Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas and cornerbacks Jaheim Signletary Marquis Groves-Killebrew lead the way with a potential addition of a player like Wilson.

    Wilson has long been linked to this Georgia class and has been recruited by defensive analyst Will Muschamp dating back to his days as the head coach at South Carolina. Muschamp is a major player in the recruitment of Wilson and is part of the reason why sources close to the situation feel good about Georgia's chances. 

    Here's what SI All American had to say about the safety prospect: 

    An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence. 

