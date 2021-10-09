Georgia Keys To Victory for vs Auburn

Georgia is a 15.0 point favorite on the road against Auburn Saturday afternoon. We bring you the keys to victory.

As the Georgia Bulldogs head down the Plains of Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers, there are several storylines.

The Bulldogs are 15.0 point favorites against the No. 18 ranked Tigers, due in large part to their dominant defense this season. We bring you the keys to the victory in this Top-25 SEC Matchup for the Bulldogs.

Start Fast

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin stated this week that they wanted to be balanced and be able to run the football against Georgia. Well, one way to ensure they will become one-dimensional is to jump out front on the Tigers to start this game. Georgia has dominated the first quarter of football games all season, and today on the road likely won't be any different.

Survive the Wave

Georgia fans likely have mixed emotions about Mike Bobo as an offensive coordinator, but one thing is for certain, in every game, there are periods of plays where he's one of the best play-callers in football. Whether it's early in the football game, or in the middle of the second quarter, Mike Bobo has a series of plays that he knows will exploit this Georgia defense. He bundles them up, and he goes for the jugular. Georgia has to survive that wave of great play calls and play designs.

Exploit The Lack Of Variety

Auburn considers itself a Cover 3 football team though, through zone matching, they ultimately end up playing man coverage a lot. Like, a lot a lot. In four quarters of football last week, I saw three coverage variations throughout the entire football game. That's not advantageous for a defense going up against an offensive coordinator like Todd Monken.

I expect Georgia to start out rather basic in scheme offensively, then as the game settles in, you'll begin to see the designed shots Monken has in his arsenal this week.

