Latest on Betting Line Movement, What Vegas Knows About UGA vs Auburn

    • October 7, 2021
    Latest on Betting Line Movement for Auburn vs Georgia

    The betting line for the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs has seen some movement as of late.
    Georgia has been at least a two-touchdown betting favorite in all but one of their contests this season — Clemson was a 3.0 point favorite in the season opener. And as they head down to the Plains of Auburn, Alabama to take on the No. 18 ranked Tigers, they are pretty large favorites yet again. 

    The betting line opened at Georgia -14.0 on most better sites according to OddsShark.com and has since moved up to -15.5, even getting as high as -16.0 on Betnow.com. 

    So, why the movement in the betting line? Well, the betting public clearly likes Georgia big in this matchup. A lot of that likely has to do with Bo Nix and Georgia's success against this Auburn offense over the last two seasons. 

    In two career starts against Georgia, Bo Nix has thrown the football 90 times, for 422 yards — an average of 4.68 yards per completion on 56% completion percentage. Those 45 passing attempts per start against Georgia are by far the highest number against any opponent over his career. 

    So, why does Auburn feel compelled to throw it so often against Georgia? Well, they can't run the ball against the Bulldogs. An average of 61.5 rushing yards per game as a team over the last two seasons has forced the Tigers into a pass-heavy offense. 

    Though Nix has a new head coach in Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, he's still had starts this season against Penn State and LSU where he's attempted 37 and 44 passes. 

    Simply put, the betting public doesn't appear to trust Bo Nix to keep this one close if and when he's relied on to carry Auburn's offense against this daunting Georgia defense. 

