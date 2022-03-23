Georgia took their time with the hiring of Fran Brown to be the defensive backs coach in Athens. A former associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and young budding star of a football coach, Brown bring a unique Northeastern background to the staff — something that Georgia needed.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Brown on Tuesday following practice:

"He's very charismatic and you really gotta spend time with Fran to get to know Fran and Fran has done a tremendous job in establishing relationships. It was very evident when you talk to people who have worked on the staff with him about his charisma. I was very pleased with how hard he works, relationships with the players, he's relentless in recruiting, the guy communicates so well and pushes so hard, I think he's going to be a really good coach, I think he's a rising star in this profession because of the energy he puts into it. He's very coachable, he does what you ask, and if he doesn't know what to do he asks, and that's important. It's just as important to ask when you don't know as it is to know. He's been really good thus far in that area."

During his time at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights gained 19 turnovers in 2020, most in a season since 2012, and 10 more than forced the previous season. That included at least one takeaway in eight games, multiple in four games, and at least four two times. Helped the team establish a +5 turnover margin, it's best in a Big Ten season.

Here's his coach lineage.

2020-2021: Rutgers (secondary)

2019: Temple (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)

2017-18: Baylor (assistant head coach/cornerbacks

2016: Temple (associate head coach/defensive backs)

2013-15: Temple (defensive backs)

2012: Temple (graduate assistant)

2011: Temple (director of internal operations)

2010: Paul VI High School (defensive backs)

