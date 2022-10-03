Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update on Jalen Carter

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers.

Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Saturday's game with a knee injury after being hit low by a Missouri offensive lineman.

Carter was already rehabbing an ankle injury that kept him out of the better part of the previous two games.

"I talked to the official during the play, he felt comfortable about what the play was. I talked to the referee before the game because they have a lot of that. Jalen is going to be a week or two, we don't know if it's an MCL like we thought, but it's not looking good for this week."

Kirby was then asked if he thought the play was a chop-block:

"It doesn't really matter what I think of the block. What does it really matter? It matters what the referee thinks and what the review thinks."

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

