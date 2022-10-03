Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update on Jalen Carter

Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Satruday's game with a knee injury after being hit low by a Missouri offensive lineman.

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. 

Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Saturday's game with a knee injury after being hit low by a Missouri offensive lineman. 

Carter was already rehabbing an ankle injury that kept him out of the better part of the previous two games. 

"I talked to the official during the play, he felt comfortable about what the play was. I talked to the referee before the game because they have a lot of that. Jalen is going to be a week or two, we don't know if it's an MCL like we thought, but it's not looking good for this week." 

Kirby was then asked if he thought the play was a chop-block: 

"It doesn't really matter what I think of the block. What does it really matter? It matters what the referee thinks and what the review thinks." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Injury Report As of October 3rd

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high anke sprain. He dressed against Missouri. 
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri. 
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

201003_CLS_FB_AU_072-X2
News

Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know

By Brooks Austin
395CDA29-6A01-4DE0-ACED-41C947992AF3
Football

Bright Spot in Tough Win: Blaylock is Back

By Micah McGukin
USATSI_19160948
News

Opening Line: Georgia Opens as a Heavy Favorite Yet Again

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19160668
News

Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19160673
News

Three Takeaways From Georgia's Scare in Missouri

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19159433
News

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia Struggles For the Second Week

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19158850
News

REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?

By Brooks Austin
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33270
News

Stetson Bennett Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

By Jonathan Williams