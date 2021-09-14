Smart Updates JT Daniels Injury, Stetson Dealing With Injury As Well

Where does JT Daniels stand heading into the SEC opener, well Kirby Smart provided an update today.

SI Dawgs Daily's broke the news last Wednesday that Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique issue, which caused him to be extremely limited in practice Monday and Tuesday of last week. Daniels would then participate the rest of the week while receiving treatment.

Daniels did not participate in the matchup with UAB on Saturday and heading into the matchup with SEC foe South Carolina, his status is up in the air yet again.

So, where does Daniels stand heading into the SEC opener, well Kirby Smart provided an update today. Telling the media that all three quarterbacks — JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett, and Carson Beck — were "taking reps."



“I don’t know that he’s 100 percent but he’s closer to that. Stetson has some lower back issues. He’s been dinged up since Monday morning. They’re all three practicing.”

So it sounds like both Daniels and Bennett are dealing with nagging injuries heading into the middle of the week on the way the way to preparing for a (2-0) South Carolina Gamecocks squad.

