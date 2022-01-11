Skip to main content
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Receives "Sign From God" The Night Before Championship

Head coach Kirby Smart said it was Sunday night before the national championship when he felt like he received a sign that this was going to go the Bulldogs's way.

The University of Georgia has won the 2021-22 National Title, 33 to 18 over the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds remaining to put the finishing touches on a stellar defensive effort that helped lift No. 3 Georgia to a 33-18 win over No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the Bulldogs, the national championship is the program’s first since the undefeated 1980 season. This Georgia squad went through the regular season without a loss, only to fall to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4. Georgia bounced back in the Orange Bowl playoff semifinal with a dominating 34-11 win over No. 2 Michigan, and on Monday the Bulldogs outscored Alabama 27-9 in the second half to win the championship.

As he was headed to his room last night, Smart said the elevator doors opened, and there was Vince Dooley, the legendary head coach of that 1980 football team. 

Smart recalled that he felt like it was a sign from God, for Dooley happening to be there in the hallway, locked out of his room and waiting for a key. 

Smart saw Dooley after the win, bringing him closely on the field, with the cameras picking up Smart saying "I love you" to the former Georgia Football coach. 

Dooley never won another national title at Georgia, but something feels different about this regime. This is a starting point, not the end of a long journey. 

