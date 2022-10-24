Kirby Smart Updates Jalen Carter Injury Status Ahead of Florida

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his usual Monday press conference at noon. Saturday's matchup brings an annual opponent in the Florida Gators who are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

Napier and the Gators are (4-3) overall, (1-3) in the conference, and are 22.5 point underdogs Saturday.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have been without starters Jalen Carter and Adonai Mitchell for several weeks now along with starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon.

Smart updated Carter's status Monday, saying:

"Jalen and AD weren't with us last week. We are hopeful to get those guys back."

So, in short, Jalen Carter hasn't practiced football yet from what was an apparent knee sprain against Missouri. Smart would go on to say that Carter, "It's the knee right now. It's the MCL. The degree and severity level of that is hard to say. It's a conditioning-level thing. we are working to get him back."

UGA Injury Report as on 10/24:

Jalen Carter, DT (Questionable) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart. Missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt games.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

