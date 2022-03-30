Skip to main content

BREAKING: Lebbeus Ovetron Sets Commitment Date

Lebbeus Overton has announced via his social media platforms that he intends to make his collegiate commitment Friday April 1st.

Lebbeus Overton was in the discussion for "Best Player in America" talks for the class of 2023. That was until February 3rd, when he reclassified into the class of 2022 and named his Top-5; Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Now, Overton has announced via his social media platforms that he intends to make his collegiate commitment Friday April 1st. 

This recruitment has long been linked to the instate Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies. Both Overton and his brother Macaih have visited College Station, Eugene, Oregon, and Athens, Georgia in the last several weeks and will be making an announcement soon. 

He is currently listed at 6-5 and 265 lbs. Overton is an athlete who plays both defensive end and tight end for his high school, as well as basketball for Milton at an All-State level. His former high school head coach Adam Clark has been quoted saying that if Overton focused on playing tight end, he could be one of the best tight end prospects in the country.

