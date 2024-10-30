How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Florida
For those not traveling to Jacksonville this Saturday, here is where you can tune in to watch the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators area set to travel to Jacksonville, Florida for their annual rendition of “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”. This will be the 103rd meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 56-44-2 and have won three straight.
Both teams are heading into this matchup fresh off of a bye week, but have had vastly different seasons. The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in the country and are looking to maintain their standard of excellence in hopes of reaching the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff. A win for the Dawgs will put them one step closer to doing so.
The Gators on the other hand, are a mere 4-3 and are facing the toughest stretch of their gauntlet of a 2024 season. A win for the Gators would be monumental in boosting moral and would provide head coach Billy Napier with a massive win, which could help save his job.
With just a few days before this exciting matchup, here is where you can tune in to watch these two historic programs play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
