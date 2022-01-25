Malaki Starks is the Highest Ranked Safety in Final Rankings

Georgia enrollee and Jefferson County High School standout Malaki Starks comes in at No. 19 on the list as the fourth highest-ranked player in the Georgia class.

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

Georgia enrollee and Jefferson High School standout Malaki Starks comes in at No. 19 on the list as the fourth highest-ranked player in the Georgia class.

Georgia had four members of their 2022 class ranked inside of the top-20 overall in the final rankings, tying them with Texas A&M for most of any school.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that Malaki Starks will be playing safety in college for Georgia to begin his career, and that's the position he was ranked as in the final rankings. However, SI All-American lead recruiting analyst John Garcia initially liked the idea of Starks carrying the football in college, ranking him as the No. 3 overall running back in the class, higher than even Georgia running back signee Branson Robinson.

Defensive projections and possibilities aside, Starks profiles as one of America’s top running backs and overall play-makers with the ball in his hands. Against strong competition in the Peach State, there is an effortlessness with his running production from the backfield, even while playing quarterback in 2020 when the whole stadium knew he was toting the rock. Starks just clocked a PR in the 100 meter dash with a 10.55-second mark on May 8. It came about a week before claiming the Georgia state championship with a 24-9 long jump, a top-five mark in the country this year. To say Starks is explosive is an understatement, evident last year as he ran for 1,537 yards and 24 scores as a junior. With power and elite quickness, Starks isn't just a speed prospect with his frame, making him among the toughest to attempt to tackle in America.

An athlete and a budding superstar nonetheless.

