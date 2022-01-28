Report: Georgia Brings Back Former OC to Staff

Skip to main content

Georgia Brings Back Former OC to Staff

Georgia has added former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst according to reports.

The coaching search has been underway for Kirby Smart and Georgia to fill the void left behind by former wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, as well as an off-the-field analyst role that was vacated when John Jancek took an analyst role with LSU as well. 

Not to mention, filling the role of outside linebackers coach as well as naming the official defensive coordinator since both jobs were left vacant by the departure of Dan Lanning to Oregon to become the head coach of the Ducks. 

In years past under Kirby Smart, Georgia has never been one to rush hires in an attempt to fill vacancies. Making it no surprise that plans haven’t been announced at outside linebacker, wide receiver, or the open analyst position. 

That was until Friday morning when reports surfaced, confirming the long-heard rumors, that former Georgia offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo would be brought on as an offensive analyst for Georgia. First reported by Jake Rowe of 247sports.com

A former teammate and life-long friend of head coach Kirby Smart, this move to add the experience and mind of Bobo seems rather similar to the addition of former South Carolina head coach and former boss of Bobo, Will Muschamp last season. That move went on to add tremendous value for the Bulldogs as Muschamp would ultimately take an on the field role in fall camp in the absence of special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. 

