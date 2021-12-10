Georgia's Most Wanted - Can UGA Close 2022 Strong?

Georgia is nearing the early national signing day period. We bring you the class's most coveted prospects for the Bulldogs. Georgia's most wanted in 2022.

Georgia currently has 24 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting cycle. They have room for several more prospects as early national signing day — December 15th — approach.

There's work to be done if Georgia wants to retain yet another No. 1 spot on the recruiting rankings. Today, we bring you Georgia's most wanted.

1. Kamari Wilson, DB

Considering the attrition Georgia's seen in the defensive backfield, it shouldn't come as a shock to see SI All-American's No. 1 safety top this list. Wilson is an elite and versatile defender in the back end of an IMG Academy defense that is loaded with soon to be collegiate stars. Georgia could potentially lose both starting safeties this season with Chris Smith being a senior and Lewis Cine potentially heading to the NFL early. Adding Wilson to Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas would round out a tremendous safeties class.

2. Christen Miller, DL

Georgia has some replenishing to do on their depth chart following the next season or two, particularly o the line of scrimmage. Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Travon Walker are names that most likely won't be on the roster by the start of the 2023 season. That makes Christen Miller all the more coveted. He's one of the fastest rising prospects in the class at 6'4, 290 pounds out of Dekalb, Georgia.

3. Shemar James, LB

The run of defensive names continues with Shemar James. The former Florida linebacker commit is a hot commodity right now, with Florida, Alabama and Georgia entrenched in a battle that seems to be coming down to the wire. James has received in home visits from the Georgia staff since the recruiting period opened up and the Bulldogs appear to be finishing strong with Jams.

4. Marquarius "Squirrel" White, WR

As long as Todd Monken is the offensive coordinator at Georgia, expect them to take chances on players like Arian Smith, Ladd McConkey, Cole Speer... and Marquarius "Squirrel" White. An absolute burner from Alabama, White is expected on campus before national signing day according to sources. White can bring an element of verticality to the offense from within the slot, removing safeties from the box.

5. Travis Hunter, ATH

It might just be an unflappable flip. Georgia has tried to work their way into this recruitment for most of the summer, pursuing Hunter relentlessly despite his staunched commitment to Florida State. The uber talented athlete has been on campus in Athens multiple times this season, something no other school outside of FSU can say. It's a long shot, but Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp have worked their way into a seat at the table it appears.

