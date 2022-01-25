Mykel Williams Jumps Into Top-10 in Final Rankings

Georgia 2022 signee, Mykel Williams has finished ranked No. 7 overall by SI.com in the final unveiling of the SI99 rankings.

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

The highest-ranked Georgia signee among those ten prospects, Mykel Williams comes in at No. 7 on the list.

Here's what SI All American had to say about Mykel Williams:

Big body with great composition but plenty of room for additional weight. Williams is extremely athletic, with great bend and stunning quickness. When rushing the passer, he can use his speed to entice kick-steps, then quickly transfers to power. We’ve seen Williams use good eye discipline out on the edge. He seldom gets swallowed up, stays “half-man” on all linemen he’s engaged with, making disengagement a breeze. The moment he stepped on the high school field, Williams has been an elite prospect. He’s athletic enough to play inside or outside at the next level but the frame keeps the Trojan commitment on the interior for this projection.

That evaluation was prior to Williams's senior year, where he excelled on the edge as a pass rusher, being named defensive player of the year by the Maxwell award team. Williams went on to the Adidas All-American game where SI All-American's staff in attendance left with one impression... Mykel Williams was the best football player in San Antonio, Texas that week. And it wasn't particularly close.

