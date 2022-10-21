Skip to main content

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win the National Title

Georgia was a long-time favorite to win the national title, though that is no longer as the Bulldogs enter the bye week.

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 slate. 

Now, through 7 weeks of the season, as the Bulldogs enter their bye week, it's the Ohio State Buckeyes who are the odds-on favorite to win the national title according to FanDuel. 

Latest National Championship Odds

  • Ohio State +170
  • Georgia +190
  • Alabama +400 
  • Clemson +1200
  • Michigan +1600 
  • Tennessee +2000

What appears relatively clear based on the odds is that Vegas sees there are two clear-cut contenders for the title in Ohio State and Georgia, there's Alabama, and then there's everyone else. 

Georgia's overall odds haven't changed all that much, back in mid-September, the Bulldogs were +180 to win the title. This is the line moving according to Ohio State's path to a national title and performance through the first half of the college football season. 

Georgia's future slate includes a neutral site game against Florida, a home game against the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, and a road game against No. 24 ranked Miss State, followed by another road trip to No. 18 Kentucky to close the season. Assuming they get through those tests, they will then face Alabama out of the West in the SEC Championship game. 

Ohio State has two remaining ranked opponents on the regular season slate, No. 16 Penn State and No. 4 Michigan, and whatever comes out of the Big Ten West which at this point is a scrappy Illinois football team that's currently ranked No. 18. 

