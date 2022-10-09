The University of Georgia Football program is fresh off a 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Enterring Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the Associate Press Poll, behind only Alabama at No. 1.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a four-quarter fight against the unranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, a contest that came down to the final play in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

So, after a weekend in which Georgia dominated and Alabama struggled, many wondered if Georgia would reclaim the No. 1 spot atop the poll. The answer?

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Clemson Michigan Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Ole Miss Penn State UCLA Oregon TCU Wake Forest NC State Miss State Kansas State Syracuse Kansas Utah Cincinnati Texas Kentucky Illinois James Madison

