Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Spot in Latest AP Poll

So, after a weekend in which Georgia dominated and Alabama struggled, many wondered if Georgia would reclaim the No. 1 spot atop the poll. The answer?

The University of Georgia Football program is fresh off a 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Enterring Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the Associate Press Poll, behind only Alabama at No. 1. 

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a four-quarter fight against the unranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, a contest that came down to the final play in Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

AP Top 25 Week 6: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama 
  4. Clemson 
  5. Michigan 
  6. Tennessee
  7. USC 
  8. Oklahoma State
  9.  Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Wake Forest
  15. NC State
  16. Miss State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Kansas
  20. Utah
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. James Madison
