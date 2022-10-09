Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Spot in Latest AP Poll
The University of Georgia Football program is fresh off a 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Enterring Saturday's matchup, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the Associate Press Poll, behind only Alabama at No. 1.
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a four-quarter fight against the unranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, a contest that came down to the final play in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
So, after a weekend in which Georgia dominated and Alabama struggled, many wondered if Georgia would reclaim the No. 1 spot atop the poll. The answer?
AP Top 25 Week 6:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Oregon
- TCU
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Miss State
- Kansas State
- Syracuse
- Kansas
- Utah
- Cincinnati
- Texas
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- James Madison
