Where Will Lebbeus Overton Commit?

Lebbeus Overton was once the No. 1 overall player in America until he reclassified. Now, he is set to make his commitment. So, where will he land?

J.T. Daniels, Quinn Ewers and now Lebbeus Overton.

Through the last few years, some of the top juniors in high school football have found ways to accelerate the back-end of the prep process in order to get to college football that much sooner. The two quarterbacks had very different experiences after skipping their senior seasons, with Daniels starting as a true freshman at USC while Ewers hit the transfer portal in 2021 before a move back home to play for Texas.

Being arguably the top 2023 recruit prior to his reclassification, Overton has his fair share of scholarship offers on the table and he has evaluated select programs with recent unofficial visits as well. More than two dozen programs have seen enough from the 6'5", 260-pound prospect to extend an offer his way. In addition to the reclassification, Overton announced a top five of Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon,

On the field, Overton is coveted because of his athleticism, premium position standing as an edge rusher along with his acumen, not to mention the production. Beginning with a run on varsity as an eighth grader in 2018, the new senior registered more than 100 tackles for loss and 50 sacks while pursuing top skill position prospects in the greater Atlanta area.

So, where will he end up?

Texas A&M

Overton's decision to re-classify came just weeks after an unofficial visit to Texas A&M, potentially making him yet another 5-star member of that historic 2022 class for the Aggies. Some would say it's a coincidence, but sources close to the situation have been under the impression that it's the Aggies that lead the way here as the recruitment comes to a close Friday, April, 1st.

Georgia

Believed to be the primary competitor to the Aggies, Georgia has made a good run at Overton. The son of KSU Athletic Director Milton Overton worked at Alabama during majority of Kirby Smart's run in Tuscaloosa and according to sources, Smart and Overton cultivated a relationship dating back to the days with The Tide. Seems like Smart and staff lost steam late here.

Oregon

New head coach Dan Lanning managed to work his way into this recruitment towards the end, hosting both Lebbeus and his older brother Micaiah Overton. Lanning did his best to close towards the end of the cycle, but there was just too much ground to make up it seems.

