There was never a doubt once Pearce Spurlin received an offer from the University of Georgia that he'd be a Bulldog. A lifelong Bulldog fan, the dream of playing for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs wasn't something that didn't require some earning.

When I first encountered Spurlin, he was a gangly 6'5, 175 pound 15-year-old soon to be sophomore at Walton High school in Northwest Atlanta without a single division one offer. Two and a half years later, he's finished his career up at North Walton High school in Florida, he stands 6'6, 245 pounds and he's set to enroll at the University of Georgia.

He talked about the journey after finishing up a week of competition here in San Antonio at the Adidas All-American Game.

Q: Talk About the Journey to becoming a Bulldog.

"You kind of made that video that was kind of viral and blew me up with recruiting. And after that it was just kind of downhill. I want to say like four or five months later, I picked up the Georgia offer, and then I committed like a month and a half two months later, and then we committed since and going to work, man, I must have been what, 175 pounds?. And now I'm 245. So it's been a lot of hard work. And a lot of people helped me get here."

Q: What's it mean to be a Georgia Bulldog?

"Means everything. The production. Coach Hartley and my relationship with Coach Hartley. The guys that haven in that family and they're winning checks in academics. That's like my parents preached and that was kind of like, the first thing I saw when all my buddies who are super smart can't get into Georgia. I'm like, dang, I'm going to the best universities in the country."

Spurlin hasn't exactly been asked to be a road grader on the high school level. He's been the best-receiving threat on every roster he's played on at the prep level, so blocking isn't something that comes naturally for the Georgia signee, it's something that he's going to have to continue to work on at the next level.

"I found out I can block these guys. I don't have technique because I've never done it, but I'm just excited to learn under those guys at Georgia and Coach Hartley. I seriously can't wait man."

