Georgia Signs Top-Ranked Edge Defender Duo in 2022 Class

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

Georgia signee Marvin Jones Jr. comes in at No. 18 overall on the SI99 list, joining Mykel Williams as the second edge defender ranked among the Top-20 overall players in the nation according to SI.com.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones exhibits impressive nuance to his pass rush with multiple entry points. Will play chess with his matchup, flashing his hands to get the tackle to punch or stop their feet. Shows he can keep mobile quarterbacks wrangled by rushing to the back shoulder of the passer. Lean, linebacker type body with excellent pursuit skills. Takes proper angle along the line of scrimmage defending the run. Bend is elite. Jones is lightning quick and is capable of flipping his hips to chase scrambling quarterbacks or assignments out of the backfield. If he can play lower off the snap, Jones is even more dominant. Fantastic foot-fire as he bends the corner into the pocket. Will benefit from additional weight to play the run and could then project as a classic defensive end type.

Jones competed in the Adidas All-American bowl where he flashed that tremendous upside that made him one of the most highly coveted prospects in the country.

Williams (No. 7) and Jones Jr. (No. 18) are the highest-ranked pairings of edge defenders in the 2022 class. At a position of need and depletion over the last calendar year, Georgia managed to get two of the nation's best.

