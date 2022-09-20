Stetson Bennett Gets Bump in Heisman Odds, Still A Longshot to Win

As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight group of Heisman trophy contenders.

Bryce Young, the returning winner from a year ago was obviously the favorite, with star-studded quarterback names like CJ Stoud, and Caleb Williams high up on most of the odds list this preseason, with few books listing Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett as even a bettable option.

How could you imagine a Georgia quarterback like Stetson Bennett, who averaged a measly 204 yards per start a year ago, would ever put up the stats required to win such an award?

Well, three games into the college football season, Stetson Bennett has 952 yards on 72% completion and is averaging 29 passing attempts per game in games in which they've outscored opponents 130 to 10 in.

The only thing keeping Stetson Bennett from putting up the gaudy Heisman trophy-winning numbers he will need is going to be his own football team it seems. Georgia is winning in such a fashion through three games — with Kent State, Missouri, Auburn, and Vanderbilt on the horizon — that they like won't be playing any four-quarter football games any time soon.

Bennett's current odds have moved slightly to (+1500) according to FanDuel which is still tremendous value considering he's leading the nation's best team at an explosive rate offensively.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (+200)

Caleb Williams, USC (+300)

Bryce Young, Alabama (+500)

Stetson Bennett, Georgia (+1500)

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+1600)

JJ McCarthy, Michigan (+3000)

