Stetson Bennett Understands the Criticism, Teammates Go to Bat for Him

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett met with the media Monday and explains that he understands the criticism he's received, but his teammates went to bat for him.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't expected to be where he is. A 5'10, former walk-on quarterback from little ole Blackshear, Georgia, this story wasn't supposed to feature a national title run as the face of his home program. But it does now.

Bennett seems to be the kind of person that may not dwell in the moment's magnitude, but he's certainly aware of it. And he's certainly aware that with the title, comes the criticism if he does not perform to the standard.

“It’s the nature of the beast. You’re the hero or the zero,” Bennett said. “I’m glad it was me instead of anybody else because I can handle it because I can just shut it off and tell people to go blah, blah. "

It might take a national title for Stetson Bennett to win the admiration of the Georgia fanbase, but he's long had the approval and love of his teammates. Take a look at what Jordan Davis had to say about the criticism Bennett has received.

“I definitely think there was definitely a lot of trash talk about him after the SEC game that we all seen. We just want to make sure he had our support. And no matter what, we always are behind him. Stetson is, how he went to Michigan and played lights out. And we know and you know what he’s capable and we all know what he’s capable of and we just need his best just like he needs our best, and we’re always there for him.” - Jordan Davis on Stetson Bennett

Bennett will need to be at the peak of his powers on Monday because if history tells us anything it's that in order to beat Alabama in these football games, you'd best be comfortable throwing the football and doing so quite a bit.

