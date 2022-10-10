Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and he was asked about a potential shoulder injury to Stetson Bennett.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. 

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team 6 weeks into the college football season. Smart updated the status of several key players on Monday.

"There hasn't been a lot of limitation, he hasn't missed any practice time or anything like that." Smart alluded to being "banged up" after the Missouri game. 

Bennett finished Saturday's matchup against Auburn with 208 yards on 22 of 32 passing. He added a 64-yard rushing touchdown as well. 

Stetson Bennett was asked after the game if he had something going on with his shoulder based on his pregame warmup, he was out earlier than usual. Bennett dismissed the injury, stating that he just wanted to remain loose. Additionally, offensive coordinator Todd Monken called multiple designed QB draws for Bennett on Saturday, something that would indicate a belief in the overall health of Bennett's shoulder. 

UGA Injury Report 

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart, he did not dress against Auburn. 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell played his first snaps in over a month on Saturday against Auburn. 
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

Join the community:

