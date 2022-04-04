Skip to main content

Daran Branch Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Georgia defensive back Daran Branch has officially entered the transfer portal.

Daran Branch, the former Georgia defensive back has officially entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal according to a report by Yahoo Sports' James Morgan. 

Branch was part of Georgia's 2020 recruiting class which featured fellow cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber. The former three-star recruit out of Amite, Louisana, was originally committed to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss before Kirby Smart and Georgia were able to flip him away from the Rebels. 

Despite entering his name in the transfer portal, Branch has not been with the Georgia football program since August of 2020 when news broke that the defensive back would no longer be a part of the program.  

The Louisana native is now the third defensive back out of the four defensive backs taken in the 2020 recruiting class to enter the transfer portal. The aforementioned Jalen Kimber transferred to the University of Florida this offseason, while former Georgia safety Major Burns transferred to LSU last offseason. Making Ringo the lone defensive back left from the 2020 class that ranked number in the country according to 247Sports.

