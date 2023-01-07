Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State

Former Georgia assistant Will Friend is back in the SEC, as the veteran line coach has accepted the offensive line coach position at Mississippi State. Friend’s hiring comes as new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett fills out his staff after the passing of former head coach Mike Leach.

Friend was Georgia’s offensive line coach under Mark Richt from 2011-2014. During his time in Athens, Friend recruited future NFL-level players like John Theus and Isaiah Wynn.

Following his stint at Georgia, Friend followed Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to Colorado State, where he took over as Bobo’s offensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Since then, he’s spent time as the offensive line coach at both Tennessee and Auburn.

"I want to thank Coach Arnett for this incredible opportunity. The state of Mississippi is home for me, and the talent it produces is second to none. I can't wait to develop relationships with our players and get right to work." said Friend.

According to Mississippi State, Will Friend has coached nine lineman who would go on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Friend may not be the last former Georgia coach to head to Mississippi State, as multiple reports have surfaced that Arnett is targeting Georgia analyst Mike Bobo as their next offensive coordinator.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN