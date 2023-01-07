Skip to main content

Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State

Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.

Former Georgia assistant Will Friend is back in the SEC, as the veteran line coach has accepted the offensive line coach position at Mississippi State. Friend’s hiring comes as new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett fills out his staff after the passing of former head coach Mike Leach.

Friend was Georgia’s offensive line coach under Mark Richt from 2011-2014. During his time in Athens, Friend recruited future NFL-level players like John Theus and Isaiah Wynn.

Following his stint at Georgia, Friend followed Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to Colorado State, where he took over as Bobo’s offensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Since then, he’s spent time as the offensive line coach at both Tennessee and Auburn.

"I want to thank Coach Arnett for this incredible opportunity. The state of Mississippi is home for me, and the talent it produces is second to none. I can't wait to develop relationships with our players and get right to work." said Friend.

According to Mississippi State, Will Friend has coached nine lineman who would go on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Friend may not be the last former Georgia coach to head to Mississippi State, as multiple reports have surfaced that Arnett is targeting Georgia analyst Mike Bobo as their next offensive coordinator. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 12.32.12 PM
News

SoFi Stadium Prohibits Tailgating for National Championship

By Christian Kirby II
3M6A4499
News

Everything Kirby Smart Said at Sunday's National Championship Press Conference

By Jonathan Williams
FBEA3C51-A961-4CEE-A3B5-DE246A78AC88
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes Joint Press Conference

By Brooks Austin
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1456
News

Darnell Washington Injury Update, What his Potential Availability Means for Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19741357
News

Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to National Championship vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_PRACTICE_0021-X3
News

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1086-X3
News

Final Betting Line Preview for Georgia vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
A3921B89-A3F5-4F8C-B3B4-7DA25C45EDDA_4_5005_c
News

WATCH: SEC Shorts Releases "Georgia has Hope Again" Video

By Jonathan Williams