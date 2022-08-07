George Pickens Listed as a Starter by the Steelers

George Pickens is taking many by surprise through two weeks of NFL training camp. The former Georgia wide receiver is making plays throughout camp and is cmedia members andd by not only media members but even his teammates as a standout player.

Star receiver for the Steelers, Chase Claypool is on record saying he believes that Pickens will be "the best rookie receiver in the NFL." It is high praise considering six wide-outs were taken in the first 20 picks of this past April's NFL Draft. The Steelers selected Pickens in the second-round pick with the 52nd overall pick.

Once believed to be a can't miss first-round round prospect, Pickens missed the first 11 games of his junior year due to an ACL tear that he suffered near the beginning of spring practice a year ago, once the former Hoover, Alabama, native returned to the field, ultimately for Georgia's post-season run, culminating in a national championship, Pickens was used sparingly, yet when he did get on the field, he showed that despite the missed time, he could still make those eye-popping catches.

Over a year after suffering the ACL tear, the Hoover, Alabama, native is said to be listed as a starting wide-out on the first official Steelers depth chart, according to Brandon Deacon of NFL Rookie Watch.

Steelers offensive depth chart

While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.

So far, without playing a down in the NFL, being listed as a starter, Pickens looks to be on pace to put himself in a position to be one of the best NFL wide-outs of Georgia.

