Lovasea Carroll is a Rare Commodity in College Football Today

Corner Lovasea Carroll was dealt a tough hand when he arrived at Georgia, but he handled adversity and now could be a future contributor.

Georgia freshman and 2021 signee, Lovasea Carroll was put in a tough situation when he arrived at Georgia, as the coaching staff immediately asked him to switch positions.

The Bulldogs initially recruited Carroll as a running back. His communication with the staff went through running backs coach Dell McGee, and he was a solid back during his time at IMG Academy.

The running back room at Georgia is very deep, however, and when running back Zamir White decided to return to school, there wasn't much room for Carroll to grow.

He was asked to become a corner despite no prior experience at the position. Many players in today's age of college football would have sulked and perhaps even entered the transfer portal. Carroll opted to stay and find a role for himself at corner.

Carroll has an ideal build for a corner. He is 6-1 and is a strong 195 lbs. His running back background gives him a physicality that many defenders lack and makes him a plus in run defense. Additionally, he's blazing fast with reports of clocking in at 4.38 in the forty-yard dash during high school.

DB, Lovasea Carroll

There was a learning curve when he switched positions, but he began to improve quickly. Sources have told Dawgs Daily that Carroll was putting in extra on-field work and became a standout during position drills.

He broke out during an early spring scrimmage that was not open to the general public. He jumped several passes and almost intercepted quarterback JT Daniels for a touchdown.

Carroll was also one of the only true freshmen that saw time during G-Day, the televised spring game. It was clear that Carroll was still learning the nuances of the position but could develop into a mop-up duty type of player for the Bulldogs this season.

The defensive backfield is deep in Athens this year, but in 2022 Carroll could contend for rotational snaps. He only continues to improve despite only having played the position for a few months.

In high school, Carroll played for the powerhouse IMG Academy, located in Bradenton, Florida. His recruitment came down to Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida, and Auburn.

He shut his recruitment down on April 9, 2020, when he committed to Georgia. Carroll was an active player recruiter and was in the ear of several of his IMG teammates that happened to be Bulldog targets.

His teammate, linebacker Xavien Sorey, committed to the Bulldogs on national signing day. While Carroll wasn't a primary reason for this, it is safe to assume that he talked up the Bulldogs to Sorey during their senior year.

Carroll accumulated 2,754 total yards of offense during his career at IMG and amassed forty total touchdowns. His senior year at IMG was one of the best years for the team in their eleven-year history, as they ended the year as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

While he may not play this season, Carroll is one of the cultural pieces that head coach Kirby Smart has prioritized in recruiting. Not many players would have taken a position change that well, but Carroll simply took it in stride and continued to work.

He has fit well into the Bulldog locker room and is reportedly loved by his teammates. He may get onto the field in 2021 just because of his work ethic, but moving forward, Lovasea Carroll is a name to know.

