SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Lovasea Carroll Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Lovasea Carroll
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds                      
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Position: Running Back                                
Committed to: Georgia
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Long for a lead back, but packed with lean muscle. Broad shoulders and chest. Yoked arms. Relatively slender, tightly-wound lower half. Should debut around 200 pounds, with room to add mass as necessary. 

Athleticism: Home-run threat if given the smallest crease. Plays far faster than 4.56 40-time recorded as sophomore. Eye-popping acceleration. Impressive ability to sustain speed through cuts despite merely above-average agility. Good sense of balance; runs through arm tackles. Soft hands as pass-catcher. 

Instincts: Elite vision. Most dangerous as downhill, one-cut runner. Thrives in open field. Makes defenders miss without highlight-reel lateral agility. Shows patience to set up blocks when called for, especially in screen game. Tendency to run a bit upright between tackles. 

Polish: Textbook footwork and overall technique at exchange. Sells fakes as would-be runner and blocker. Sees and creates cutback lanes. Ran very limited route tree as a junior but holds own in passing game. Ability to hold up in pass protection unknown. 

Bottom Line: Carroll is a perfect fit for the Bulldogs’ pro-style rushing attack. If he backs up elite film speed with a faster 40-time as senior, could rocket up prospect rankings. Destined to be productive at Georgia; the question is if he reaches alpha-dog ceiling instead of serving as part of backfield committee.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley Highlights and Evaluation

Justin Walley is a cornerback prospect from D'Iberville High School in Biloxi, Miss. Walley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

Jarquez Hunter is a running back prospect from Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss. Hunter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ty Keyes Highlights and Evaluation

Ty Keyes is a quarterback prospect from Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Miss. Keyes is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Antonio Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Antonio Harmon is a wide receiver prospect from Kosciusko High School in Kosciusko, Miss. Harmon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kaden McMullen Highlights and Evaluation

Kaden McMullen is a quarterback prospect from Living Word Christian School in O'Fallon, Mo. McMullen is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American