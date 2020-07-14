SI All-American Candidate Lovasea Carroll Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Lovasea Carroll

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Position: Running Back

Committed to: Georgia

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Long for a lead back, but packed with lean muscle. Broad shoulders and chest. Yoked arms. Relatively slender, tightly-wound lower half. Should debut around 200 pounds, with room to add mass as necessary.

Athleticism: Home-run threat if given the smallest crease. Plays far faster than 4.56 40-time recorded as sophomore. Eye-popping acceleration. Impressive ability to sustain speed through cuts despite merely above-average agility. Good sense of balance; runs through arm tackles. Soft hands as pass-catcher.

Instincts: Elite vision. Most dangerous as downhill, one-cut runner. Thrives in open field. Makes defenders miss without highlight-reel lateral agility. Shows patience to set up blocks when called for, especially in screen game. Tendency to run a bit upright between tackles.

Polish: Textbook footwork and overall technique at exchange. Sells fakes as would-be runner and blocker. Sees and creates cutback lanes. Ran very limited route tree as a junior but holds own in passing game. Ability to hold up in pass protection unknown.

Bottom Line: Carroll is a perfect fit for the Bulldogs’ pro-style rushing attack. If he backs up elite film speed with a faster 40-time as senior, could rocket up prospect rankings. Destined to be productive at Georgia; the question is if he reaches alpha-dog ceiling instead of serving as part of backfield committee.