Gabriel Harris Signs With Georgia

Gabriel Harris, a 4-star edge rusher out of IMG Academy, has officially signed his letter of intent. The 6-foot-4, 237 pounds pass rusher is a Georgia Bulldog.

Per 247Sports, Harris is the No. 88 overall prospect in the country and the 15th best edge rusher.

Gabriel Harris originally committed to Florida State in February of 2021, but would later rescind his commitment in June, following an offer from Ohio State.

After a heated battle that included Georgia, Florida State, and Ohio State, Harris would ultimately commit to Georgia on April 17th, 2022, after an unofficial visit to Athens.

Here is our evaluation from when Harris made his pledge to the Dawgs:

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Harris fits the measurables of what Georgia is typically looking for in an edge rusher at the outside linebacker position under coach Smart. Harris is the first commitment under new outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who joined the coaching staff this offseason, replacing former defensive coordinator and now Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Turning on the tape from Harris's junior season, the first several clips are of him against the run. Harris shows the ability to get off his block and find the running back before escaping the backfield. Of his 49 total tackles last season, 12.5 were for a loss, while he finished with seven sacks in his junior campaign.

Harris will enroll early at Georgia.

