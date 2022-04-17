Georgia picked up its eighth commit of the 2023 recruiting class just a day after the annual G-Day game, where the Black team featuring the first-team offense and the second-team defense, defeated the Red team (second-team offense and first-team defense) 26-23. Now the Bulldogs added to their recruiting class with the commitment of Gabriel Harris.

Harris, an edge rusher out of Valdosta, Georgia, is rated as the number eight edge rusher in the class and the seventh-best prospect overall in Georgia (90th nationally) according to 247Sports, which ranks him as a four-star prospect.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Harris fits the measurables of what Georgia is typically looking for in an edge rusher at the outside linebacker position under coach Smart. Harris is the first commitment under new outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who joined the coaching staff this offseason, replacing former defensive coordinator and now Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

Turning on the tape from Harris's junior season, the first several clips are of him against the run. Harris shows the ability to get off his block and find the running back before escaping the backfield. Of his 49 total tackles last season, 12.5 were for a loss, while he finished with seven sacks in his junior campaign.

A former Florida State commit backed off his pledge to the Seminoles in June of 2021 before deciding to stay home in the state of Georgia and commit to the Bulldogs. Next season, a path to playing time will be available to any freshman edge rusher. Georgia is set to lose both expected starters at linebacker, with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal set to enter the NFL Draft at season's end.

Georgia 2023 Commits

Marcus Washington, DB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McEdlerry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

