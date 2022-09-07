Skip to main content

George Pickens to be the Only Starting Rookie for the Steelers

The official depth chart for week one has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The talk of the NFL preseason when it comes to rookies has been predominantly surrounding George Pickens. The second-round pick in this April's draft out of the University of Georgia has put on a show every time he stepped on the field. 

From his signature pancake blocks he uses in the run-game to his circus catches, Pickens is doing it all so far into his NFL career. He has even earned the nickname "NFL Youngboy" after numerous highlight plays that trend on social media. 

The former five-star wide-out is preparing to make his NFL regular season debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

According to Brandon Deacon of NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter, Pickens is listed as a starter on the Steelers' official depth chart for week one. Thus, making the former Bulldog the only rookie starter for the Steelers to begin the season. 

The Steelers will kick off their season on Sunday, September 11th, at 1 PM (EST) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Pickens has shown obvious signs of stardom throughout the NFL preseason and has taken the NFL by storm. He was even at one point the header of the NFL's Twitter account, followed by north of 30 million people. 

