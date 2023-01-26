Skip to main content

Georgia Baseball to Face a Brutal SEC Slate in 2023

"We wouldn’t want it any other way." Georgia Baseball head coach Scott Stricklin is excited about facing the toughest league in college baseball.

“There’s never a weekend off, that’s for sure, in this league.”

That was Scott Stricklin's response when we asked him about how difficult it will be playing in what is undeniably the best conference in college baseball.

“One through fourteen, everybody’s good. I think you could easily make the argument that every team in the SEC should make the postseason. [The NCAA] just doesn't do it that way. I think there’s no question that the teams that end up finishing in the bottom of our conference are winning a lot of conferences across the country. It’s just as competitive as you can get. The league is just unbelievable top to bottom.” said Stricklin.

Georgia will face six preseason top-10 teams from the SEC in 2023.

In the preseason rankings, the SEC placed four teams in the top five, and seven in the top ten. Ole Miss took home the National Championship, becoming the fourth SEC team in the last five seasons (2020 was canceled) to win the title.

"Look at the Pro Draft. Look at the Major League; it’s absolutely just littered with SEC players every year. The talent is so high, and it’s so deep in this conference."

Georgia will face South Carolina, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Missouri, and LSU in conference play this year. LSU, Tennessee, and Ole Miss are all ranked among the top-four teams in the country.

"So, there’s never a weekend off. There’s a lot of stress when you’re prepping for a team and you see all the talent that’s going to be in that other dugout. It’s always tough, it’s always challenging."

With all the challenges, Scott Stricklin and the Bulldogs feel good about the roster they have, and their chances at competing for the postseason.

“I think every team in the SEC feels good about the talent they have. I think this is as competitive as the SEC’s ever been, I think I said the same thing last year, and maybe even the year before it.” laughed Stricklin.

"As we’re all competitors, we wouldn’t want it any other way… I think, top to bottom, the toughest sport sponsored by the SEC is baseball just because of the depth from top to bottom."

Georgia begins their season on February 17th at home against Jacksonville State.

