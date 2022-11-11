Georgia Basketball vs Wake Forrest Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina as they begin their road schedule against the Wake Forrest Demon Deacons. This will be just the 7th time in program history that the two teams will meet on the court and the first time in nearly 15 years. Georgia currently leads the series 4-2 and holds a 2-game win streak.

Georgia is on a mission to improve from their disastrous 2021 season, in which they finished 6-26, lost all 10 of their away games, and eventually fired head Coach Tom Crean. New head coach Mike White began his inaugural season with the Bulldogs in a positive fashion, leading them to a (1-0) record after defeating Western Carolina 68-55 this past Monday. However, Georgia will be up against a much tougher opponent in Wake Forrest, a team that won 18 of their 20 home contests last season.

Led by 3rd-year head coach Steve Forbes, The Demon Deacons will also be looking to improve to 2-0 after defeating Fairfield by a score of 71-59 last Monday. Their matchup against Georgia will be game 2 of a 6-game home stretch to open the season. Wake Forrest began their previous season in a similar fashion, playing their first 6 games at home. They were 6-0 during that stretch.

Wake Forrest Forward Bobi Klintman will play a major role in the Demon Deacons' success. Klintman currently leads the team in rebounds and made 60% of his shots last Monday which includes 50% from behind the 3pt line.

Georgia will rely heavily on Junior guard, Kario Oquendo in this matchup. Oquendo currently leads the team in points, blocks, and minutes played and will need to play a major role in slowing down a Wake Forrest offense that saw 4 of its players score at least 11 points in their previous game. Center Braelen Bridges will also play a crucial role in securing rebounds for a Georgia offense that is currently only averaging 49% from the field.

How to Watch Georgia vs Wake Forrest

Gameday: Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022

Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022 Game time: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Wake Forrest)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Wake Forrest) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Corey Alexander (Color), will be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

