Watch Out College Football, Flip Season Has Arrived

    • October 21, 2021
    Flip Season Has Arrived

    In What Has Already Been a Wild Recruiting Season, the Fireworks are About to Begin. It's Flip Season.
    Author:

    Back in May, we here at Dawgs Daily wrote about how the 2022 recruiting cycle was going to be absolute chaos. At the time, visits were reopening after high school students hadn't been able to be on campus in over a year. Georgia had a huge recruiting weekend scheduled in June. The season hadn't started yet and everyone was undefeated on the season. 

    That recruiting weekend that Georgia had scheduled didn't exactly draw the attention of recruits that the coaching staff may have hoped. Georgia in fact looked to be dealing with a lot of issues over the summer, losing out on numerous commitments, and even having players like Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie de-committing, which frankly had a lot of the fan base panicked.

    But once the season started, the world seemed to return to its normal state. Georgia would rattle off a 7-0 start with a terrifyingly good defense. Many of its fellow rivals would struggle, and Kirby once more returned as the king of recruiting.

    Athens has become the place to be as a recruit and the Bulldogs have the momentum both on and off the field. 

    Even after losing out on Luther Burden to Missouri, Kirby Smart pulled the proverbial rabbit out of his hat with Mykel Williams, a 5 star out of Columbus GA, flipping from the Trojans of Southern California to UGA. Mykel Williams likely won't be the last name to flip to Georgia over the next several weeks either, especially if Georgia keeps up its fever pace on the field. 

    This coming mere days after flipping former Florida State offensive line commit Aliou Bah from IMG Academy. 

    Keep your eyes glued to Kirby Smart's Twitter Page over the next few weeks. Have the notifications turned on for it, and just wait. His Famous "Go Dawgs" tweets are going to become quite numerous as the recruiting season draws to a close in December. And each time that notification comes in, turn your gaze here to Dawgs Daily on SI where you'll find all the information you need on each prospect. 

    Flip season has arrived, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. It's bound to be a good one. 

