Georgia has plenty of talent in the secondary this coming season, it should come as no surprise that they named the best defensive back room in college football.

The secondary was a perceived weakness in the 2021 Georgia defense that terrorized opponents throughout the season. Heading into the season a lack of experienced depth gave many worries about what the backend of Georgia's defense would look like without experienced starters like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and Richard LeCounte.

Yet, statistically speaking, Georgia improved in the secondary. In the COVID-shortened 10-game 2020 season, Georgia allowed 248.7 yards per game, ranking them 88th in the country. Even without the likes of Stokes, Campbell, and LeCounte, Georgia's passing defense found a way to improve. The Bulldogs allowed 190.9 yards per game, ranking their passing defense 13th nationally, as pointed out by CBS's David Cobb.

With the return of redshirt sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo among other notable contributors, Cobb believes that Georgia's secondary is the "best in college football."

"Even with some attrition, this group should be elite again, and it's led by elite cornerback Kelee Ringo. The redshirt sophomore and former top-ranked corner from the 2020 class was recently projected as the No. 4 pick in an early 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson." - David Cobb

After transferring to Georgia by way of West Virginia last offseason, former All-American defensive back Tykee Smith missed most of the 2021 season. Smith initially missed the first five games of the season due to a foot injury from fall camp. Following his return to the field, a torn ACL sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Where exactly the former Mountaineer will feature in the secondary is unclear. The breakout of William Poole at the STAR position in the postseason will likely see one of the two moved to safety and play alongside returning starter Christopher Smith.

The strong recruiting over the years in the secondary has been a constant so far under head coach Kirby Smart. Despite the attrition, he's suffered at the defensive back coaching position, with Mel Tucker, Charlton Warren, and Jahmile Addae, all moving on to other jobs after helping coach the defensive backs. New cornerbacks coach Fran Brown and safeties coach Will Muschamp will have a lot to work with this coming fall.

