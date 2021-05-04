UGA Projected to Obliterate Draft Record in 2022

There are less than five months until kickoff. Ahead of the 2022 season, who are some Georgia Bulldogs that could be gone after the season?

With the 2021 NFL Draft having come to a close over the weekend, it hasn't taken long for NFL Scouts, GMs, and media outlets alike to begin speculation on what the 2022 NFL Draft will ultimately look like.

Georgia saw a school-record nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and next year that number could possibly be shattered considering the level of talent subject to NFL evaluation a year from now.

JT Daniels, QB

Projection: Round 1

Daniels ended the 2020 season 4-0 as a starter, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He is entering his second offseason in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system and is expected to lead one of the nation's most explosive offenses.

At this point, with the rate at which NFL teams are investing first-round draft capital in the quarterback position, it's hard to imagine Daniels not being a first-rounder in 2022, it's just a matter of how high he could potentially go. The first overall pick is certainly not off the board.

Jordan Davis, DT

Projection: Round 1

Nose tackle Jordan Davis very well could have been the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in this class had he entered the draft.

"He's a super freak that's built to stop the modern offense. He would have been essentially a lock for the first round assuming he would have been able to keep his weight down during the draft process. He returned for one reason, and that's to win a national title." - Source on Jordan Davis' NFL Future

George Pickens, WR

Projection: Round 1-2

Pickens would be a consensus first-round prospect if not for his knee injury which will keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2021 season.

According to sources, Pickens had the attention of the NFL dating all the way back to his freshman season when he was making highlight-level plays even during camp leading into the 2019 season.

Despite the injury, assuming he's healthy enough to test well at his Pro Day and NFL Combine, Pickens could become the first receiver off the board next season.

Nakobe Dean, ILB

Projection: Round 1-2

Keep in mind that projections are solely based on a prospect's standing at this moment. Linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to have a big season and ultimately could be a first-round draft choice next fall.

Dean has a lot to prove this season. He was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award last season, meaning that he is one of the top returning linebackers in the country.

This is the first time he is the man in the inside linebacker room. He and linebacker Monty Rice were a fearsome tandem but now he is the alpha heading into his junior season. A Roquan Smith level junior season, filled with 85+ tackles and a handful of sacks is not out of the question for Dean.

Travon Walker, DE

Projection: Round 1-2

Walker is just a junior entering the 2021 season, however, he's as physically gifted as any defensive end prospect in college football and for the first time in his Georgia career, he's going to be a starter. With a starting role, should come a drastic increase in the level of production for Walker.

At 6'5, 300 pounds, Walker will line up anywhere from 3-technique to defensive end, or even JACK this fall for Georgia. He's a name that could certainly be vaulted into that first-round discussion following a breakout junior season.

Adam Anderson, EDGE

Projection: Round 2-3

Anderson is a compelling prospect for NFL evaluators. They know he can get after the quarterback, which is an invaluable skill on the NFL level. Edge rushers that possess his type of burst and bend are a dime a dozen in the NFL Draft, and there have been rumors speculating around the freakish athletic ability of Anderson since his arrival on campus back in 2018.

However, there's very little proof at this point in his career that Anderson can play on early downs as a traditional edge defender against the run. If he can prove that in 2021, which he will have ample opportunity to do so, he could vault up draft boards.

Tykee Smith, S

Projection: Round 2-3

Safety Tykee Smith will be one of the most interesting prospects for NFL evaluators next offseason.

While listed at safety he is most likely going to play STAR this year for the Bulldogs, which you could look at as a safety, nickel corner, or off-ball linebacker at the next level.

He is set for a productive season and could see his draft stock creep up as the season wears on. Expect him to be selected on day two next year, but where that may be is still unknown.

Nolan Smith, EDGE

Projection: Round 2-4

There's a large variance of opinion on Smith. The same things that knocked Azeez Ojulari in the 2021 NFL Draft in terms of his physical frame, will be held against Nolan Smith as well. He isn't an overwhelming large football player, doesn't possess great arm length either, but he's an extremely well-rounded football player.

Smith has a golden opportunity this season to live up to the expectations he garnered entering the college ranks. He will be filling the JACK role for Georgia in 2021 and will be receiving more playing time than ever before in his college career.

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Projection: Round 3-4

According to sources, Jamaree Salyer received a lofty draft projection even following his junior season from NFL evaluators, making his decision on whether or not to return to Georgia in 2021 a difficult one. However, the NFL sees Salyer as a potential guard prospect on the next level. Meaning, they need to see a bit more tape on Salyer at that position.

However, it's not exactly certain where Salyer will be lining up this fall for Georgia. He played both guard and tackle during the spring game for the Dawgs.

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Projection: Round 3-4

Georgia fans are aware of who Devonte Wyatt is and what he can do on this Georgia defense, and according to sources, the NFL is too. Wyatt returned to Georgia for a fifth year of college football, his third with Georgia following a stint in Junior College prior to his arrival in Athens.

He's an immensely talented, athletic, specimen on the interior of the defensive line. And in a world of professional football where defensive tackles are required to get after the quarterback, Wyatt possesses that exact talent.

Zamir White, RB

Projection: Round 4-7

Running back Zamir White will likely be a day three pick next season. His counterparts, running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh, will likely get a larger share of snaps this fall, which will inevitably cut down on White's touches.

He has limited top-end speed but is a capable between the tackles runner with decent speed in the open field. He needs to make more defenders miss on first contact this year to improve his draft standing.

James Cook, RB

Projection: Round 4-7

Cook returned for his senior year in hopes that he could continue to prove to the NFL just how versatile he could be, especially in this Todd Monken offense. The day and age of needing to be a downhill, power back are gone from the NFL. In today's game, it's better to be a pass-catcher out of the backfield than a short-yardage specialist.

Chris Smith, S

Projection: Round 4-7

Chris Smith is set to be a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He saw the field for a good portion of last season due to the injury to safety Richard LeCounte but is expected to be a key player in the backend.

Smith is technically sound and does a lot of things well. This year will be a big one for his future and he has already started preparing for it by bulking up in the offseason.

Lewis Cine, S

Projection: Round 4-7

Lewis Cine is one of the more explosive players at the safety position for the 2022 class. He is not afraid to come downhill and deliver a massive hit, but at the same time rarely misses tackles.

His stock will be fluid throughout the year and we could see this projection rise depending on his third year in Athens.

Quay Walker, LB

Projection: Round 4-7

Athleticism. It's something that NFL teams require at linebacker, and Quay Walker has it in spades. He's 6'4, 240 pounds, and can run sideline to sideline in the SEC. The projections to the NFL at this point are based on the athletic measurables that Walker is expected to produce this upcoming NFL Draft season.

Other Names to Lookout for: