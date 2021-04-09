Tykee Smith Changes Georgia's Defensive Plans

Over a week ago, Dawgs Daily published a story about what Georgia football's defense would look like in 2021.

However, despite being less than 10 days old, that article is pretty much useless because it was written before West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith joined the team.

A player of Smith's caliber changes the outlook of a defense. A lot of what we thought about the 2021 defense has been altered. For starters, Georgia might not revert to a 3-4 base after all.

Head coach Kirby Smart originally planned for outside linebacker Adam Anderson to assume a much larger role at the STAR position by improving his pass coverage. This would have allowed Georgia to field a seven-man front without sacrificing pass coverage against spread offenses. It also addressed the Bulldog's lack of experience at nickel-corner and defensive back as a whole.

Georgia no longer lacks experience at nickel-corner. Yes, Smith is new to the team, but he was an All-American in 2020. Plus, Georgia's current defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae was Smith's DBs coach at West Virginia, if there's any coach that can speak his language to get him caught up to speed as quickly as possible, it's Addae.

Typical early downs

Smith's arrival means Georgia could stay in a 4-2-5 base. He's not a shutdown corner or a deep ball safety, but Smith is the hybrid linebacker/safety/cornerback that Georgia fields in the STAR role.

One outside linebacker will be dropped out of the starting lineup for Tykee Smith and that would likely be Adam Anderson. In years past, when Georgia is in their 4-2-5 defense, the SAM linebacker (Adam Anderson), is pulled off the field and the JACK linebacker (Azeez Ojulari in year's past, now Nolan Smith) remains not the field.

Defensive end: Travon Walker

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Nose guard: Jordan Davis

Jack linebacker: Nolan Smith

Mike linebacker: Nakobe Dean

Will linebacker: Quay Walker

STAR: Tykee Smith

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback: Jalen Kimber/Ameer Speed

Safety: Lewis Cine

Safety: Christopher Smith

Passing downs

Georgia employs a variety of formations on obvious passing downs. The formation you'll see the most is a 4-2-5 with two edge rushers and two traditional defensive linemen. Georgia wants to create havoc, and it looks to achieve that by packing its defense with pass rushers.

Much of Georgia's formation variety is in its dime defenses. The most prominent dime formations is a 4-1-6, but the Bulldogs will have a few variances this year

The purpose of the 4-1-6 is to allow Georgia to place as many defensive backs on the field, while also loading the box with five defenders that can win their one on one matchup and get to the quarterback on passing downs.

With the best pass rushers on the field, Georgia can continue to create havoc even with a five-man front.

Defensive end: Jalen Carter

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Sam linebacker: Adam Anderson

Mike linebacker: Nakobe Dean

Will linebacker: Nolan Smith

Jack linebacker: Travon Walker

STAR: Tykee Smith

Dime-corner: Latavious Brini

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback: Jalen Kimber

Safety: Lewis Cine

Safety: Christopher Smith

Second stringers with big roles

Channing Tindall and Jalen Carter were given the spotlight in the original story. Tindall is a good pass rusher from the second level and he'll spell Quay Walker throughout games to give Georgia's pass rush a little boost.

Carter is the future of Georgia's defense. Devonte Wyatt will the starting defensive tackle considering his seniority on the roster. However, expect to see Jalen Carter get a rather large portion of snaps this fall. He was too good to keep off the field as a true freshman, he could enter star status in year two.

Latavious Brini played very well in the Peach Bowl, but that was his only start. His inexperience is likely what prompted Smart to work Anderson at the STAR before Smith's commitment. Brini should excel in a second-string role similar to the way Mark Webb did for Georgia upon Tyrique Stevenson's immergence in the STAR role.

