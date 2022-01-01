Georgia's Defense Finds Its Edge Again

Georgia's defense provided a very familiar performance to the ones it showed through the regular seasons.

Georgia's defense was the story for the Bulldogs all season long. It was the best defense in the country through the regular season. Its 6.9 points per game allowed leading into the SEC Championship game had many describe the unit as a "generational" one.

That SEC Championship story ended with 34 points on the board for an Alabama offense that put up 536 yards of total offense, 421 yards coming via Bryce Young's right arm. The story was Georgia's defense being exposed.

Though after holding Michigan to a mere 11 points, a season-low 91 yards rushing on 27 attempts, with three turnovers, the story once again was Georgia's defensive dominance.

The redemption story was set up from the very second that the clock hit triple zeros in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game. The then-No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide came into Atlanta as an underdog for the first time in five years and left as 2021 SEC Champions.

In the process of capturing another SEC title under legendary head coach Nick Saban, he saw the Alabama offense shred a defense that hadn't allowed more than 17-points in a game during the regular season. They had allowed 37 points in the previous five games combined...

What happened in Atlanta against Alabama was outside the sample size of 14 games for this unit.

The worse performance of the season for Georgia's historic defense left Atlanta with a huge chip on its shoulder with 27 days to prepare for their next game, which turned out to be Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Once again, Georgia's defense found its edge against an explosive, run-first offense, keeping the Wolverines out of the endzone for three quarters. The lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter with Georgia's second and third-string on the field.

The nation's 10th best rushing offense did not break the 100-yard benchmark in Miami, Florida, and only put up 11 points. However, Georgia showed the same physicality and pride that kept opponents out of the endzone all year through the three-quarters of play with the starters on the field.

