LATEST: Who is Derion Kendrick? Where Will He Land?

One of the nation's best cornerbacks, Derion Kendrick was dismissed by the Clemson Tigers on Sunday. A first-team All-ACC player in 2020, Kendrick is drawing serious interest from programs all across the country.

Kendrick's dismissal followed a season where he missed multiple games for "disciplinary issues." But he was one of the Tigers' best defenders when on the field. He ended the season with six pass breakups and an interception. Kendrick earned second-team All-ACC in 2019 and first-team All-ACC in 2020.

A former 5-star wide receiver coming out of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Kendrick made the switch over to corner his sophomore season and was immediately an impact player. He started in all 15 games in his first season at corner for a 2019 team at Clemson that lost in the national title game to LSU.

So, why is Clemson allowing him to leave their program? And where will he go?

What We Know

According to sources, Clemson has a set of player standards and team rules that are rather unorthodox in college football. One source Dawgs Daily spoke to said Clemson "has rules that aren't viable for football in this decade." Another stated that these "discipline issues" were issues at Clemson and that at 99.9% of programs in college football, these things wouldn't be a major problem.

However, there's the counterargument that Clemson is one of two powerhouses in college football, and if you can't fall in line there, then you must be a "problem."

Either way, Dabo Swinney and that Clemson program are not only asking an All-ACC corner to leave, but they are carrying his bags on the way out.

Where Will He Go?

We at Dawgs Daily are of the belief that Georgia is far more involved in the transfer portal — in terms of research and showing interest — than they lead on.

Kirby Smart talks constantly about his preference to develop what they currently have on the roster. However, he and his staff are acutely aware of what is going on in the portal, and if a player comes available that will make them immediately better at a position, they fully explore that option.

We can confirm that Georgia is interested and they are doing their research on Derion Kendrick. As for whether or not he chooses Georgia, that's to be determined. Though, I'm sure Kendrick would relish the opportunity to play against his former team in week one of the regular season in 2021.

If Georgia signs off on whatever "concerns" or "questions" that surround Kendrick, then it's a match made in heaven. Georgia is in dire need of talented experience in the backend, and Kendrick is in need of a home that can continue to shine light on his All-ACC caliber play.

