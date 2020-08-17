Coach speak is a popular thing this time of year. Headed into fall camp, head football coaches like to encourage each and every athlete with the challenge that there are no preconceived notions about who the starters are at each position. The slate is cleared, and every job is up for grabs. Or so they say.

And though that may not be the truth for a handful of positions in Athens, there are several spots that, as Kirby Smart said during an interview with 680 the Fan, will have "Hellacious battles" to see who earns the starting role whenever the season begins on September 26th.

So, today we will address where those position battles are, and who we believe will win them.

Offense

Quarterback

The most important position in all competitive sports, in my opinion, there's no question that Georgia has an incredible amount of depth and talent at the position but there is a question about who will be the starter to begin the season. We were under the impression that Jamie Newman was going to be the starter, and that very well could be the case, but he's going to have to earn it over the coming weeks. JT Daniels is immensely talented, comfortable with the system in place, and nearing full health.

We are hearing great things about D'Wan Mathis as well. Sources have indicated he's going to have a legitimate shot to win this position battle as well. As Smart said in his press conference on Sunday, Georgia is in a unique position, thanks to the depth of their roster, there's adequate personnel surrounding each of these quarterbacks when they take the practice field with their subsequent offensive units, so the evaluation is relatively even.

Projected Starter: Jamie Newman

Right Tackle

With Jamaree Salyer making the switch over to the left side of the offensive line, four of the five positions are pretty much locked up. That leaves the right tackle spot up for grabs between four talented, but inexperienced individuals. Warren McClendon was the player that saw playing time in the final few drives against Baylor a year ago at the right tackle spot. Xavier Truss turned heads at practice all season last year. Broderick Jones is a highly anticipated talent but has spent what little time he's had playing offensive line on the left side, then you combine that with an injury that's cost him some time.

Then there is Tate Ratledge who is no stranger to competition. In fact, he has made it a purpose to seek out any and all competition he can.

Projected Starter: Warren McClendon

Defense

Outside Linebacker

We know the JACK position is locked up by Azeez Ojulari, but there's a handful of physical freaks that are going to be battling it out for that second spot in Jermaine Johnson and Nolan Smith. Of course, Adam Anderson is as freaky as both Smith and Johnson and he will get his fair share of playing time as well, but it was Smith and Johnson that were splitting the majority of reps towards the end of the season in 2019.

If Azeez Ojulari comes off the field at all, it's probably going to be Nolan Smith that spares him, so it's likely that Johnson and Anderson could see first priority here.

Projected Starters: Ojulari & Johnson

STAR

This position group got a bit lighter this offseason with Divaad Wilson transferring out to UCF and Kelee Ringo being out after undergoing shoulder surgery to clean up a pre-existing injury, but it's still a talented bunch at the STAR position for Georgia. When healthy, Mark Webb made the start every game last season for Georgia and entering his fourth and final season in Athens after entering the program as a wide receiver, he should have the leg up on the competition. Except, the competition is from a guy by the name of Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson is a physical specimen. He's 6'0, 202 pounds with exceptionally long arms and a terrestrial disposition on the football field. He's the type of player that is made for the STAR position at Georgia.

Projected Starter: Tyrique Stevenson

Corner

Eric Stokes will be one of the starting corners, that is almost guaranteed at this point. The question will be, who's his counterpart? Tyson Campbell has played in just 23 games in two seasons and NFL evaluators are borderline drooling over the potential stardom this former five-star possesses. At almost 6'3, 190 pounds, one NFL evaluator stated he has first-round traits but needs to follow it up with first-round film and a clean bill of health.

DJ Daniel filled in for Campbell last season when Campbell was struggling with a nasty turf-toe injury, and he played exceptionally well. Undoubtedly, they will both see playing time this fall, but one is likely to play more than the other.

Projected Starter: Tyson Campbell

