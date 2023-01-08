Kirby Smart "Hopeful" About McClendon and Chambliss

Saturday was Media Day for both TCU and Georgia ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the status of both right tackle Warren McClendon and outside lineback Chaz Chambliss. Both players suffered injuries late in the season.

McClendon suffered an MCL injury during the SEC Championship Game against LSU. Amarius Mims filled in for McClendon in Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Chambliss went down with a lower body injury against Ohio State.

"Hopefully they'll play. That's really hard to say. We haven't done much since then, since we've been at home. I'm hopeful those guys are able to play and help us. Those guys want to play. I promise you that." said Smart.

Georgia has managed without both players but would certainly benefit from getting them back.

Warren McClendon started every game for Georgia at right tackle last season during Georgia's championship run and had started every game this year until the Peach Bowl. Chaz Chambliss, a sophomore, has flashed at times this season, accumulating 3.5 tackles for loss.

