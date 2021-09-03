Injury Update: Who’s Out for Clemson?

The conclusion of fall camp saw Georgia’s injury list add up over time. Now in week one where is Georgia in the injury department?

There are no two ways about it, Georgia came close on several occasions of the proverbial “death blow” to the season in the injury department this offseason. The ACL tear to George Pickens in the spring was one of the first significant injuries dealt Georgia’s way this offseason; now, they are questioning the health and/or wellbeing of multiple players.

SI Dawgs Daily cannot report the confirmed statuses of both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith. The two players suffered minor fractures in their foot that required surgery as Georgia was closing out of fall camp. Sources relayed to Dawgs Daily that it was a 4 to 6 week injury, head coach Kirby Smart on the other hand says they are both day to day.

The loss of Washington was an untimely one; just weeks before the kickoff of the Clemson game, where Georgia was still dealing with the absence of Arik Gilbert.

While for the defense, Tykee Smith was one of two highly-touted additions through the transfer portal. The former West Virginia defensive back came to Athens this summer after the hiring of his old defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae by Georgia.

Addae and Smith spent two seasons together in Morgantown before both made the switch to Athens. Smith was an All-America player for the Mountaineers, who would help Georgia out immediately at STAR. The loss of Smith slims Georgia’s depth at STAR and forces Latavious Brini to be the guy like he was in the Peach Bowl.

Injury Report:

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

