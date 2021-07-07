NIL Update: Jack Podlesny Signs Deal

Jack Podlesny Signs Deal
Georgia's now-famous kicker Jack Podlesny otherwise referred to as "Hot Pod," just announced via social media that he has signed a deal for his own apparel.
Podlesny is joining up with Eikonic Brands and SevenSixApparel for his own brand of merchandise. Podlesny said in a statement:
Grateful to be joining the Eikonic Brands and SevenSix Apparel team for my own personal branding and brand ambassador programs. Stay tuned for official merch and store! Follow just.jackpod on Instagram for more.
Podlesny's rise to fame as a Georgia kicker would really take off following his game-winning field goal against Cinncinatti in the Peach Bowl. His kick would give the Dawgs the lead in a come from behind game against the Bearcats.
You May Also Like
Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021
JT Daniels Announces Partnership
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.