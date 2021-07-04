Jake Pope to Make Decision "Silently"

Buford's starting safety Jake Pope announced on Twitter Saturday evening that he is nearing a decision that he will make over the next week silently.

One of Georgia's top targets in the defensive back class of 2022 is Buford's Jake Pope. Pope is a four-star safety out of Buford, Georgia, and is rated as the 27th overall safety in the class.

Following the June de-commitment of Deyon Bouie, the five-star athlete who was believed to being listed as a defensive back on Georgia's board, Georgia's priority board was altered quite a bit. Pope is one of those prospects that shot up the board following the decommitment of Bouie; Pope's athleticism jumps off the screen on tape as he can play wide receiver at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Pope listed off a top five of Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Georgia. All five were able to host Pope on a visit this past month, and one of them will hear from the four-star safety in the coming week.

Jake issued a statement on Twitter saying:

For those that are confused, I will be making a decision silently this or beginning of next week. I will be announcing to the public my commitment soon after that, no set date on that as of now, god bless.

During a film breakdown, SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin raved about the ball skills of the rising senior along with his eye-popping speed that is "a legit 4.40-second runner in the 40-yard dash and can run near a 4.00 short shuttle." His short-area quickness and great ball skills make Austin believe that he will translate into a center field safety at the next level but could also play receiver.

Going into June, the Bulldogs felt good about their recruitment of Pope; the only question that remains is how well schools like Alabama and Ohio State do on their visits with the Buford native?

