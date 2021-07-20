Kirby Smart Explains Impact on NIL on Recruiting

Kirby Smart headlines day two of SEC Media and has already begun to talk about NIL and how it has affected recruiting.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart enters his 6th season as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and it starts with SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

When asked about NIL and how it impacted recruiting so far, Smart was very straightforward in the agreement with SEC commissioner Sankey in need of federal legislation as Smart pointed a flaw in the current system.

Smart stated that in SEC vs. SEC battles, NIL has not affected recruiting, other than the fact that it is a "discussion" that the coaches have with recruits, but the real impact is being felt in battles with schools outside of the SEC.

The rules and laws outside of the SEC schools are different and can impact recruiting more as some schools can start arranging deals for athletes, which SEC schools cannot do. Obviously, arranging deals for athletes could be seen as an advantage in recruiting as schools could promise athletes deals as part of their recruiting pitch.

A prime example of the differences between conferences and the rules and regulations impacting recruiting would be the surge of recruiting a school like USC has seen out in California. They have already landed in-state products like defensive end Mykel Williams from the state of Georgia.

